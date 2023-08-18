In the series opener on Friday, August 18, Michael Lorenzen will toe the rubber for the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (55-67), who will answer with Joan Adon. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Phillies are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+150). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (7-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 77 times and won 45, or 58.4%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 18-10 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 46, or 43%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 21-24 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

