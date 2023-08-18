You can wager on player prop bet odds for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Friday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 135 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.328/.475 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 130 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 68 runs.

He has a .283/.329/.422 slash line on the season.

Meneses has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (7-7) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 21st start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 9 9.0 0 0 0 5 4 at Marlins Aug. 3 8.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Royals Jul. 20 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mariners Jul. 15 6.2 2 0 0 7 5

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Stott Stats

Stott has 131 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .297/.342/.438 slash line on the year.

Stott will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has collected 115 hits with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.336/.424 on the year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0

