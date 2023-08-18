The Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) and Washington Nationals (55-67) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series split with the Blue Jays, and the Nationals a series win over the Red Sox.

The Phillies will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (7-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (1-0, 5.14 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (7-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

In four games this season, he has put up a 5.14 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .163 against him.

Adon is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.

Adon has put up one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (7-7) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 9, when he did not allow a hit in nine scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.23 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .219.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 53rd in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.402) and 112 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 0-for-27 in nine innings.

