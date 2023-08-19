Braves vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (79-42) and the San Francisco Giants (64-58) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-5) to the mound, while Logan Webb (9-9) will take the ball for the Giants.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Braves have won 71, or 65.7%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 70-36 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (706) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
|August 18
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 21
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs David Peterson
|August 22
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 23
|Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
