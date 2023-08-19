How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Logan Webb starts for the San Francisco Giants against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 232 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-leading .274 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (706 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- So far this season, Chirinos has not registered a quality start.
- Chirinos heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.