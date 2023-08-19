Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 162 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 55 stolen bases.

He's slashing .334/.420/.569 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 124 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .271/.381/.608 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Flores Stats

Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (85 total hits).

He has a .299/.357/.535 slash line so far this season.

Flores will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

