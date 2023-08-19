C.J. Abrams vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .252 with 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (70 of 113), with multiple hits 28 times (24.8%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 47 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|54
|.256
|AVG
|.249
|.317
|OBP
|.294
|.415
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|43/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|18
|SB
|15
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .218 batting average against him.
