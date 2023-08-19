On Saturday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

In 64.9% of his 114 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.2% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 39 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .322 OBP .352 .302 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 36/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

