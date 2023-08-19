In the Western & Southern Open semifinals on Saturday, Iga Swiatek faces Cori Gauff.

With -250 odds, Swiatek is the favorite against Gauff (+200) in this match.

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 71.4% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Cori Gauff -250 Odds to Win Match +200 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Swiatek advanced past Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Gauff clinched a victory against No. 43-ranked Jasmine Paolini, winning 6-3, 6-2.

In her 79 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Swiatek has played an average of 18.6 games.

Swiatek has played 49 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 18.7 games per match.

In the past year, Gauff has competed in 57 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 57.3% of the games. She averages 19.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Gauff has averaged 19.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 58.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Gauff have matched up seven times, and Swiatek has been victorious in each of them, including their last matchup at the French Open on June 7, 2023 (6-4, 6-2).

Swiatek and Gauff have competed in 14 sets, and Swiatek has emerged with the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Swiatek and Gauff have competed in 120 total games, and Swiatek has won more often, claiming 85 of them.

In seven matches between Swiatek and Gauff, they have played 17.1 games and two sets per match on average.

