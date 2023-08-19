Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (66-56) and the Washington Nationals (56-67) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies securing the victory. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 19.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (43.5%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won 30 of 68 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (545 total, 4.4 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule