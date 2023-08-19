Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on August 19, 2023
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Bryson Stott and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 138 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.333/.477 slash line so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 130 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 68 RBI.
- He has a .280/.326/.417 slash line so far this season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 131 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a .295/.342/.435 slash line so far this year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 90 walks and 77 RBI (81 total hits).
- He's slashed .182/.325/.432 so far this year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.