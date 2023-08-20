Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks while batting .194.

In 50 of 99 games this year (50.5%) Call has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.1%).

In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Call has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .207 AVG .181 .293 OBP .308 .314 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 35/21 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings