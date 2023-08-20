How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Patrick Bailey on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 234 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (712 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Fried has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Fried has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this game.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jakob Junis
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|-
