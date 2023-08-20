The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Patrick Bailey on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 234 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (712 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Fried has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this game.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.