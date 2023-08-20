C.J. Abrams vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .250.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 70 of 114 games this year (61.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (10.5%).
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.249
|.312
|OBP
|.294
|.408
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|44/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|18
|SB
|15
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
