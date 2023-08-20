The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .250.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 70 of 114 games this year (61.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.6%).

He has homered in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (10.5%).

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .251 AVG .249 .312 OBP .294 .408 SLG .410 19 XBH 19 7 HR 5 23 RBI 24 44/13 K/BB 46/7 18 SB 15

Phillies Pitching Rankings