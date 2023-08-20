On Sunday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .281 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 93rd in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season (40.5%), including 10 multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 53 .294 AVG .267 .336 OBP .318 .444 SLG .389 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 37 RBI 32 45/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings