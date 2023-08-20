Keibert Ruiz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 103 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.259
|.304
|OBP
|.330
|.398
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler will aim to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
