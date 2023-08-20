On Sunday, Matt Olson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .271 this season with 66 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 68.0% of his games this year (83 of 122), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 29.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (47.5%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (23.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (59.0%), including 22 multi-run games (18.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .283 AVG .260 .385 OBP .376 .643 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 65/38 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

