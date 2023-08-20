The Washington Mystics (15-16) host the Dallas Wings (17-14) one game after Brittney Sykes racked up 30 points in the Mystics' 83-79 victory over the Fever. This matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Wings

Washington's 80.9 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 83.8 Dallas allows.

Washington's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Dallas has given up to its opponents.

This season, the Mystics have an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44% from the field.

Washington is knocking down 32.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 35.6% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mystics have a 6-6 record when the team hits more than 35.6% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by seven boards per contest.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics are averaging 80 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (80.9).

While Washington is allowing 81.8 points per game in 2023, it has been worse in its previous 10 games, allowing 86.3 points per contest.

The Mystics are draining 0.1 fewer three-pointers per contest over their previous 10 games (7.3) compared to their season average (7.4), and they are posting a worse three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (32%) compared to their season mark (32.7%).

Mystics Injuries