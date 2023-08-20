The Washington Mystics (14-16) go up against the Dallas Wings (17-14) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Mystics 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Mystics vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 13-16-0 this year.

Washington has played 29 games this year, and 12 of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

On offense, the Mystics are scoring 80.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are ceding 81.9 points per contest on defense (fifth-ranked).

It's been rough sledding for Washington in terms of rebounding, as it is averaging only 32.1 boards per game (third-worst in WNBA) and giving up 36 rebounds per contest (third-worst).

The Mystics are thriving in terms of turnovers, as they rank third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.9 per contest).

The Mystics rank sixth in the WNBA by making 7.2 three-pointers per game, but they own a 32.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, the Mystics are ninth in the WNBA. They are giving up a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks ninth in the league.

Washington is attempting 45.3 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 66.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 75.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 22.4 treys per contest, which are 33.1% of its shots (and 24.9% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.