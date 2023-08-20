On Sunday, Stone Garrett (hitting .429 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .283 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Garrett enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.

Garrett has had a hit in 42 of 82 games this year (51.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 26.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including eight multi-run games (9.8%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .256 AVG .317 .333 OBP .383 .440 SLG .525 13 XBH 13 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 40/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings