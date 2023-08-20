Sixteen squads are remaining in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will play in the first knockout round, looking to ultimately make the final on August 20.

Below we provide the betting odds to dissect ahead of you place a bet on today's Women's World Cup action.

Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Here's the latest odds for Tuesday's match at this year's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) France vs. Morocco 7:00 AM ET Fox Sports 1 France (-669) Morocco (+1383)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Need the download on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've posted which nations have the best odds to claim the title ahead:

Odds to Win England +240 Spain +300 Japan +450 France +650 Australia +800 Sweden +900 Netherlands +1100 Colombia +3500 Norway +5000 Switzerland +10000

