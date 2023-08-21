Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (80-43) taking on the New York Mets (58-67) at 7:20 PM (on August 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (3-7, 5.45 ERA).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Mets 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Braves have won 72 out of the 110 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Atlanta has won 24 of its 34 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (715) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
|August 18
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Max Fried vs Jakob Junis
|August 21
|Mets
|-
|Allan Winans vs David Peterson
|August 22
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
|August 23
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
|August 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb
|August 26
|@ Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 27
|@ Giants
|-
|Bryce Elder vs TBA
