Ronald Acuna Jr. and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets square off at Truist Park on Monday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 67 walks and 74 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 56 bases.

He's slashed .331/.417/.569 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 81 walks and 108 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .269/.379/.601 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 50 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .224/.325/.536 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 19 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 at Cardinals Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 117 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .252/.335/.463 on the year.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 19 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 1 at Cardinals Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

