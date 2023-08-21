Ronald Acuna Jr. -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 93 of 123 games this season (75.6%), including multiple hits 52 times (42.3%).

In 26 games this year, he has homered (21.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (39.8%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (13.0%).

He has scored in 78 games this year (63.4%), including 27 multi-run games (22.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .329 AVG .333 .428 OBP .407 .579 SLG .560 31 XBH 28 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 37/41 K/BB 33/26 27 SB 29

Mets Pitching Rankings