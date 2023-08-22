Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .194 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.

In 50.5% of his 99 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in six games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 99 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .207 AVG .181 .293 OBP .308 .314 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 35/21 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings