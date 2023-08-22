The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 112 hits.

Smith has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.3%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.7% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 2.6%.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .319 OBP .352 .300 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 15 RBI 18 37/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings