Joey Meneses and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .285 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 83 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (41 of 117), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 53 .302 AVG .267 .342 OBP .318 .448 SLG .389 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 37 RBI 32 45/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings