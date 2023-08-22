Joey Meneses vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Joey Meneses and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .285 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 83 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (41 of 117), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|53
|.302
|AVG
|.267
|.342
|OBP
|.318
|.448
|SLG
|.389
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|32
|45/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (156 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
