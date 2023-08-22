Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 113 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 552 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.94) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (7-10) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in three innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Gray has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.