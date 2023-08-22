Tuesday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (60-64) taking on the Washington Nationals (57-68) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 48 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 22 of 46 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (552 total, 4.4 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule