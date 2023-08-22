Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .316.

Adams is batting .400 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 64.5% of his 31 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has homered (12.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Adams has an RBI in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 11 .370 AVG .220 .425 OBP .289 .671 SLG .366 14 XBH 4 3 HR 1 12 RBI 7 23/6 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings