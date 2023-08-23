Wednesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (81-44) taking on the New York Mets (59-68) at 7:20 PM (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (12-10) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (1-4) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 73, or 65.2%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 32 of its 45 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 722 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule