Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (81-44) and Pete Alonso's New York Mets (59-68) will square off in the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 23 at Truist Park. The contest will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +165. A 9.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (12-10, 3.54 ERA) vs Jose Quintana - NYM (1-4, 3.03 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 73, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 32-13 (winning 71.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Braves have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (28.6%) in those contests.

The Mets have a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

