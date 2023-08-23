Keibert Ruiz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .675 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 65 of 105 games this season (61.9%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this season (37 of 105), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.262
|AVG
|.259
|.303
|OBP
|.329
|.400
|SLG
|.439
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|18/20
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino (2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.