MacKenzie Gore takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Nationals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (44.1%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 43-54, a 44.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 124 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 29-32 27-26 31-41 36-42 22-25

