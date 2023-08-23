Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 360 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored 554 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.448 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 24 starts this season.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman

