You can find player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Lane Thomas and other players on the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.335/.480 on the year.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 135 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI.

He has a slash line of .284/.332/.419 on the year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Severino Stats

The Yankees' Luis Severino (2-8) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Severino has six starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Aug. 15 4.0 5 5 3 5 2 at White Sox Aug. 9 2.0 5 4 4 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 4 4.0 5 5 5 4 3 at Orioles Jul. 30 3.1 10 9 9 5 2 vs. Royals Jul. 23 5.2 8 3 3 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 124 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.332/.436 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .271/.402/.607 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

