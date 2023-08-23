On Wednesday, Stone Garrett (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (42 of 84), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 35 .250 AVG .308 .327 OBP .373 .430 SLG .510 13 XBH 13 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 43/13 K/BB 39/12 0 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings