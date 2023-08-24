On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 117), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 of 117 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .251 AVG .249 .311 OBP .292 .405 SLG .418 19 XBH 20 7 HR 6 23 RBI 25 45/13 K/BB 47/7 18 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings