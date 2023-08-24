Dominic Smith vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dominic Smith -- hitting .257 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Yankees Player Props
|Nationals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Yankees
|Nationals vs Yankees Odds
|Nationals vs Yankees Prediction
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 113 hits.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 117 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.4% of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (25 of 117), with more than one RBI nine times (7.7%).
- He has scored in 41 of 117 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.254
|AVG
|.277
|.319
|OBP
|.350
|.300
|SLG
|.399
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|19
|37/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.