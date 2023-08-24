Keibert Ruiz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Keibert Ruiz (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Yankees Player Props
|Nationals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Yankees
|Nationals vs Yankees Odds
|Nationals vs Yankees Prediction
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (66 of 106), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (27.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.260
|.303
|OBP
|.329
|.400
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|18/20
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will send King (3-5) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.