Lane Thomas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Yankees Player Props
|Nationals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Yankees
|Nationals vs Yankees Odds
|Nationals vs Yankees Prediction
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (143) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- In 94 of 126 games this year (74.6%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).
- He has gone deep in 19 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 69 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.317
|AVG
|.255
|.357
|OBP
|.308
|.506
|SLG
|.446
|28
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|83/17
|11
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will look to King (3-5) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.