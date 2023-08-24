Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Patrick Corbin on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 116 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored 555 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.446 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Corbin (8-11) for his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Corbin has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos

