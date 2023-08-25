Alex Call vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .199 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks.
- Call has recorded a hit in 52 of 102 games this season (51.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (13.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.8%).
- He has scored in 31 games this year (30.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.293
|OBP
|.314
|.314
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|12
|35/21
|K/BB
|36/25
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.