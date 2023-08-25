Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (82-44) will visit Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (66-61) at Oracle Park on Friday, August 25, with a start time of 10:15 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Giants have +125 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (14-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.51 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Braves and Giants game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 60-25 record (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (49.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Austin Riley 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.