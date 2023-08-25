Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (14-4) for his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Strider has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 24-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.63), ninth in WHIP (1.080), and first in K/9 (14) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 169 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 58 bases.

He has a slash line of .335/.419/.568 so far this year.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 108 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .268/.378/.593 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Flores Stats

Flores has put up 92 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashed .304/.365/.545 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .256/.378/.413 on the season.

Wade brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

