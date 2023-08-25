Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 25, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (14-4) for his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Strider has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- The 24-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.63), ninth in WHIP (1.080), and first in K/9 (14) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|6
|3
|2
|10
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 169 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 58 bases.
- He has a slash line of .335/.419/.568 so far this year.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 108 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .268/.378/.593 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Flores Stats
- Flores has put up 92 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.
- He's slashed .304/.365/.545 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Braves
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .256/.378/.413 on the season.
- Wade brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.