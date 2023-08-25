At +3500 as of August 25, the Cleveland Browns aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Browns games last season hit the over.

On offense, Cleveland ranked 14th in the with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.

Cleveland went 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Chubb also had 27 catches for 239 yards and one TD.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

Myles Garrett amassed 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +4500 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

