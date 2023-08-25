Dominic Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (76 of 118), with more than one hit 32 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 25 games this year (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.254
|AVG
|.272
|.319
|OBP
|.347
|.300
|SLG
|.392
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|19
|37/15
|K/BB
|37/21
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.