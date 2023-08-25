Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .261.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (66 of 106), with multiple hits 29 times (27.4%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (37 of 106), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.260
|.303
|OBP
|.329
|.400
|SLG
|.438
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|18/20
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Garrett (7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
