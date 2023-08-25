Jorge Soler and Joey Meneses will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Nationals have +170 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 50 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 14-17, a 45.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 126 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 30-33 28-26 31-42 37-43 22-25

