How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against the Washington Nationals and starter Joan Adon on Friday at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 118 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored 561 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adon (1-0) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In three starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
- In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael King
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
