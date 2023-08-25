Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against the Washington Nationals and starter Joan Adon on Friday at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 118 home runs as a team.

Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored 561 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adon (1-0) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In three starts this season, Adon has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt

